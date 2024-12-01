Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Iconic Song <i>Laila O Laila</i> Was Originally For A Film That Got Shelved: "Whole Song Was Lifted, Used In <i>Qurbani</i>"

The 1980 chartbuster number Laila O Laila from Qurbani featured Zeenat Aman and Feroz Khan, and till date it remains one of the most iconic songs of both their careers. During her recent appearance on the singing reality show Indian Idol, the veteran actress disclosed that the number was not even shot for Qurbani, but for a different film, which never saw the light of day. The clip was shared on the official Instagram handle of Sony TV with the caption, "Kuch iss tarah mili humein the iconic 'Laila O Laila' song! (This is how we got the iconic Laila O Laila song)"

In the clip, Zeenat Aman says, "When Laila O Laila was picturised...it was the first shooting stint that I did with Feroz sahab and it wasn't for the film Qurbani. It was for a film called Kasak. We shot for this song with a lot of love and hard work and passion. Later, Feroz Khan sahab decided that he doesn't want to make that film (Kasak) and the whole song was lifted and used in Qurbani."

Earlier in an Instagram post, the actress had given fans an insight into her dynamics with Feroz Khan, which did not have a smooth start. She wrote, "...I landed up one hour late to set. Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. 'Begum, you're late and you're going to pay for the delay.' No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay," she wrote. But in the end, she described Feroz as "suave, charming and polished."

