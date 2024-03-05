Zeenat Aman On Her 'Story Being Told By Strangers': 'Sex Symbol Tag Is Impossible To Shake'

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: zeenataman)

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who celebrated one year in Instagram last month, talked extensively about the possibility of a biopic being made on her. The actress, in an elaborate post, stressed on the need of her fully involved in the process as well. She began the note with these words, ", it would be foolish to make a biopic about me without actually involving me," and went on to talk about being called a "sex symbol" for years now, especially men. Her beautifully written note read, "Quite frankly, nobody knows me like I do - so any research to this end would be incomplete, even flawed, without my input. I'd wager that for every factoid about me that's available in the public domain, there are a hundred more that are known just to me. There are a trove of milestones, anecdotes and personal revelations that are integral to understanding my journey. Oh, it's been an interesting life indeed.

I will also make no bones about the fact that I'm wary of my story being told by strangers. Especially men. The “sex symbol” tag is impossible to shake (believe me, it's been 50 years) and in the hands of the wrong storyteller may well devolve into a work of crass voyeurism and conjecture. I'm only too aware of the stereotyping of “bold women."

She continued, "I am neither a seductress, nor a damsel in distress. And I am certainly not a victim. There have been conversations about a potential series or films, and I'm slowly warming to the idea." Before signing of, the actress said that it would take, perhaps a sensitive director, a brave writer, an immaculate cast for her biopic to come to reality.

Zeenat Aman often shares stories from her sons' childhood with her Instagram family. Earlier, the star posted about an incident, where Zahaan embarrassed her during a Mauritius vacation. She wrote, “The year was 1995 and we were off on a family holiday to Mauritius. I had been invited as a state guest to attend an event, and had decided to make the most of my visit by taking the boys along and extending our stay. It was a summer holiday par excellence. The resort was plush, the food was delicious, the waters were crystal clear, and the boys ran amuck. They spent the better part of each day in the swimming pool, and sure enough, by day five Azaan picked up an ear infection.”

She expressed, “We couldn't have been gone for more than 20 minutes. It was a relatively minor issue, and the lovely, rather serious doctor, attended to it swiftly. So, imagine our surprise when we re-entered the waiting room to find that Zahaan had taken it upon himself to do a little redecorating. He had discovered the clinic's stamp and an ink pad at the vacant receptionist's desk and had proceeded to furiously stamp the spotless walls of the waiting room!”

On the work, Zeenat Aman will be next seen in Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.