Zeenat Aman On A Role She Loved: "I Would Have Loved To Play Priyanka Chopra's Character Kashibai In <i>Bajirao Mastani</i>

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani was a massive hit, with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead. Though the film's lead pair was Ranveer and Deepika, Priyanka's character Kashibai indeed stole the limelight, and received immense love from the masses and critics.

Recently, Zeenat Aman conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. As she interacted with her fans, she also shared insights of her experience in Bollywood, in all these years.

It was during this time when a Reddit user asked her if there were any Bollywood films from his generation that she had watched and felt like she could have nailed a certain character.

Zeenat Aman replied, "I don't know whether I would have nailed it, but I would have loved the chance to play Priyanka Chopra's character in Bajirao Mastani. It was a complex role that piqued my interest."

Several fans agreed with Zeenat Aman that she could have aced Priyanka Chopra's character as Kashibai.

Zeenat Aman spoke about the difference she sees in the film industry, compared to the 1970s, when she was at the peak of her career.

She said, "I know people like to criticise the Hindi film industry, and much of it is valid. But I think a major and positive improvement I see is that there are women at every rung of the process pulling their weight and claiming their place with competence. In my time, it wasn't unusual to be the only woman on set! So this is a striking difference to me."

On the work front, Zeenat Aman will be next seen in The Royals, a Netflix series, scheduled to release in 2025.

