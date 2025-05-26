Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Meets Preity Zinta In Jaipur

RJ Mahvash, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured girlfriend, recently had a fan-girl moment. Ahead of today's IPL match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), she met actress Preity Zinta at Rambagh Palace in Jaipur.

While Yuzvendra Chahal plays for PBKS, Preity Zinta is the co-owner of the team.

On Sunday (May 15), RJ Mahvash dropped a series of pictures and a video from Rambagh Palace on Instagram. In the opening frame, she can be seen striking a pose with Preity Zinta. Both are twinning in ethnic ensembles.

While Mahvash exudes desi charm in a red sharara set, Preity Zinta looks radiant in a yellow one. They flash beaming smiles for the camera.

Some of the snaps capture Mahvash posing solo against the picturesque Palace backdrop.

The side note read, “Isn't Zaara the most gorgeous?” Mahvash's caption referred to Preity Zinta's character Zaara from the 2004 film Veer-Zaara. The YRF musical romance also featured Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead.

RJ Mahvash has been at the centre of dating rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal for some time now. The speculation first surfaced during the cricketer's divorce proceedings and gained momentum after the two were seen together at a Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got divorced on March 20 this year. According to reports, the cricketer paid an alimony of ₹4.75 to Dhanashree.

Earlier this month, RJ Mahvash shed light on her equation with Yuzvendra Chahal. During a conversation with Instant Bollywood, she was asked to name a few qualities of the cricketer that she wants to steal.

RJ Mahvash shared, "His niceness and how humble he is. He is genuinely one of the most caring people you'll ever come across. He is always available to the people he loves. I would definitely steal that part of him.” Click here to read the full story