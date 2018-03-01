Yuvraj Singh Wished Wife Hazel Keech A Happy Birthday With This Cute Post

Yuvraj Singh posted a birthday wish for his wife Hazel Keech along with a very cute picture of them on Instagram. "Hey hazy, it's your birthday! Happy birthday my lovely, wish lots of love and happiness love you always and thanks for making me walk in this lovey weather @hazelkeechofficial," he wrote. Hazel turned 31 this year. The picture appears to be from a place where it's still snowing heavily. Unlike last year, the couple chose a private celebration (a holiday) for Hazel's birthday, this time. Instagram was smitten by their love. "Lots of love for 'my favourite' couple" and "made for each other," were two of several comments posted on their picture.
Highlights
- Hazel Keech turns 31 this year
- "Thanks for making me walk in this lovey weather," wrote Yuvraj
- Hazel and Yuvraj got married on November 30, 2016
Look at Yuvraj Singh's post:
Hazel and Yuvraj continue to give us major couple goals. Like this one time, when Yuvraj photobombed Hazel's selfie and shared it on his Instagram along with a caption: "When your wife is busy posing and your smouldering face photobombs and then you make her selfie sexier @hazelkeechofficial."
In a sweet revenge, Hazel too posted a selfie on her Instagram account, in which Yuvraj can be seen taking a nap. She captioned the picture: "Is this selfie sexier because you're in it, Yuvraj Singh?? (I'm scared people will still vote yes) hehehe... Finally, I got a sneaky sleeping selfie of you."
See their Instagram exchange:
For those, who missed their 'silly partner' picture:
Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh got married on November 30, 2016, after 10-day long wedding celebrations, which ended with a starry reception in New Delhi on December 7.