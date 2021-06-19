'You Will Always Be Alive': Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Star Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute To Milkha Singh

Farhan Akhtar shared this picture.(Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Highlights Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of himself and Milkha Singh on Instagram

Farhan had played the role of the late sprinter in his biopic

"You have touched all our lives," Farhan Akhtar wrote

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh died due to post-COVID complications on Friday. He was 91. Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who played the role of the late sprinter in his biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, on Saturday morning paid his tribute to the athlete. Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of himself and Milkha Singh on Instagram and wrote: "Dearest Milkha ji, a part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up." Farhan said that the sporting icon represented "how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees." He wrote: "And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea." He added: "You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky."

Farhan Akhtar ended the note by stating that Milkha Singh's story "was a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success." Farhan wrote: "You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't, your story was as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart."

As mentioned above, Farhan Akhtar played the role of Milkha Singh in his biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film was released in 2013. It emerged as a hit on the box-office.

Milkha Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 in May. He recovered from COVID-19 earlier this week, but later developed complications that caused his death.