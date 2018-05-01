Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel, Wife Ankita Expecting Their First Child

Television star Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava are expecting their first baby, reports The Times Of India. Ankita is currently in her second trimester and child is due this November. "Karan and Ankita are ecstatic with this development in their life. They are, however, trying their best to keep the news under wraps because they plan to announce it at the right time," source close to the family told TOI. Karan Patel married Ankita Bhargava in May 2015. He is best-known for his role on television's hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Karan plays Raman while Divyanka Tripathi stars opposite him as Ishita. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is produced by Ekta Kapoor.
Ankita's father Abhay Bhargava is also part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and interestingly, plays Karan's father-in-law in the show. The time slot of the show is being changed and from May 21, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will now air at 10.30 pm.
