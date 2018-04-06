Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Sangram Singh Quits Television After Marriage To Settle With Wife In Norway Sangram Singh plans to join his family business in Norway, said his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars Aly Goni

Sangram Singh with his wife Gurkiran Kaur. (Image courtesy: Sangram) New Delhi: Highlights Sangram Singh married Gurkiran Kaur December Gurkiran is a VAT consultant in Norway The couple will visit Punjab before relocating Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sangram Singh has reportedly quit his acting career to settle with his wife in Norway. According to a Times of India report, Sangram, who played antagonist Ashok Khanna, is looking forward to settle in Norway where his wife works as a VAT consultant. Sangram Singh married Gurkiran Kaur in a private ceremony in Punjab. The match was arranged by their parents. "Three months ago, Sangram got married in Amritsar. His wife Gurkiran Kaur is a VAT consultant in Norway, so he has decided to move there. The couple will be in Punjab for a few months before they finally relocate to Norway," a source told Times Of India.



Sangram's co-star Aly Goni (who plays Romi Bhalla in the show) told Times Of India that Sangram has several relatives in Norway and now he wants to join his family business. "I am going to really miss him. Sangram has many of his family members settled in Norway and he wants to join them in the family business. He is a very good friend and we have already made plans to visit him for New Years," he said.

A post shared by Sangram Singh (@sangram_singh) on Dec 26, 2017 at 3:35am PST



In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Sangram Singh played the role of Ashok Khanna, whose character graph changed from negative to positive after a time leap. Ashok died saving Ishita (the show's protagonist played by Divyanka Tripathi) in a recent episode.



Apart from TV shows, Sangram Singh has featured in some Punjabi films, one of which is Saadi Wakhri Hai Shaan (2012).



