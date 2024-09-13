Shah Rukh Khan And Preity Zinta's <i>Veer Zaara</i> Re-Releases In Theatres

Yash Chopra's Veer Zaara has returned to the big screens today, September 13. Originally released in 2004, the musical romance is led by Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The film revolves around the cross-border love story between an Indian pilot Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman Zaara (Preity Zinta). Rani Mukerji plays the role of a lawyer Saamiya Siddiqui. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta and Boman Irani are a part of the project. Just a couple of days back, the makers of Veer Zaara teased the re-release announcement by sharing the movie's poster on Instagram. “Their love was timeless, just like your love for Veer Zaara. Back in theatres this Friday, 13th September. Watch it on a big screen near you! Book your tickets NOW!” read the side note.

The audience is showering the same amount of love on Veer Zaara's re-release as they did 20 years ago. PVR Inox and Cinepolis have already sold 3,250 tickets by the end of advance sales, that too on the first day. The MovieMax chain also sold 300 tickets, as per a Pinkvilla report.

In India,Veer Zaara is being re-released on 250 screens with one show scheduled to take place in each theatre per day. The film is expected to mint around ₹15-20 lakh on its opening day.

Previously, on the occasion of Veer Zaara completing 18 years in 2022, Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. A part of what she wrote was, “Nothing compares to the magic of Yash Chopra's films, his love for romance, and the purity of his characters… Thank you Adi Chopra for creating the world of Veer Zaara and to all the cast and crew members that made this film so so special.”

Other films that have been re-released today are Tumbbad, Tujhe Meri Kasam, Padosan and Bombay To Goa.