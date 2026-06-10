Tyler Mane Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis And Begins Chemotherapy

X Men star Tyler Mane revealed that he has been diagnosed with a "super rare” form of breast cancer, a disease that is often associated with women but can also affect men. Mane said he learned about the diagnosis and has now started chemotherapy treatment.

At first, he wanted to keep the news private, but later decided to speak about his experience after learning more about the condition and how little information exists around it.

The actor explained that breast cancer in men is uncommon, which can make it harder to recognise. Because of this, many men may not know the warning signs or think to get checked when they notice changes in their bodies.

On Instagram, Tyler Mane said, “I have some bad news. I start chemo today. One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and I'm one of them. Because it's rarely talked about, it's usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that. Come along for my journey to kick this thing in the a**. Send this to 10 of your friends and have them follow me because people need to hear this.”

At the end of the video, the actor included a clip of himself at the hospital as he began chemotherapy treatment and said, F**k cancer.”

In the caption, Tyler Mane wrote, “I have breast cancer. And yep, it's super rare. Only 1% of breast cancers are men. I'll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean, it's kind of embarrassing. But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advanced stages BECAUSE it's not talked about and not looked for. In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early. It's VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call.”

Tyler Mane is best known for playing Sabretooth in the 2000 film X Men and later reprised the role in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024. He also portrayed Michael Myers in the 2007 reboot of Halloween and in the 2009 sequel.