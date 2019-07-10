World Cup Semi-Final: 'Hard Luck, Virat Kohli', Tweets Aamir Khan After India's Defeat To New Zealand

"India had already won the World Cup when we qualified for the semis at the top of the list as the No 1 team," wrote Aamir Khan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 10, 2019 21:52 IST
Aamir Khan photographed at an event in Mumbai.


Highlights

  1. "Just wasn't our day today," tweeted Aamir Khan
  2. "I just wish it hadn't rained yesterday," he added
  3. India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the World Cup semi-final

Aamir Khan wrote an open letter to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli after India's defeat to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Aamir began the note, saying, "Hard luck Virat." In his post, the 54-year-old actor appreciated the Indian Cricket team for their performance throughout the tournament and added, "Hard luck Virat. Just wasn't our day today. For me, India had already won the World Cup when we qualified for the semis at the top of the list as the No 1 team. Well played guys, throughout the tournament. I just wish it hadn't rained yesterday.... The result might have been different." The actor signed off the note, saying "But well done, proud of our team. Love."

Read Aamir Khan's note to Virat Kohli here:

Aamir Khan wasn't the only actor from the film fraternity to extend his support to the Indian Cricket team. Several Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Ayushmann Khurrana and others appreciated team India's performance in the tournament.

Rishi Kapoor, a self-confessed cricket enthusiast, tweeted: "Well played New Zealand, well played India! Underdogs did it."

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted: "We are proud of you. It was a rare bad day in office. Chin up. Well played. Well fought."

Here are some words of encouragement posted by Bollywood stars on Twitter:

India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the World Cup semi-final which was held at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Wednesday.



