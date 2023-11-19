World Cup Final: Deepika Padukone With Dad Prakash Padukone And Ranveer Singh Fly Out To Ahmedabad

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fly out to Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the World Cup final between Team India and Australia, which is set to begin at 2pm on Sunday, Deepika Padukone was spotted outside Mumbai's Kalina airport with her dad Prakash Padukone and other family members on Sunday morning as the Padmaavat star flew out to Ahmedabad to watch the match. The 37-year-old actor was pictured wearing India's jersey as she headed with her dad to the airport to board her flight. Deepika Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh will also be joining his wife at the stands to watch the finale. On Sunday morning, he was also spotted at the airport terminal. The actor waved at the paparazzi stationed aoutside before heading inside.

Take a look at the celebrity couple below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave the World Cup semi-final between Team India and New Zealand a miss but they were seen making up for it on Sunday morning as they were spotted leaving for Ahmedabad to cheer for the men in Blue.

Bollywood stars like Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor- Mira Raput, Vicky Kaushal and others went to watch India Vs New Zealand at the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Take a look at their pictures shared by a fan page:

In some pictures shared on X (previously known as Twitter), Kiara-Siddharth were also pictured enjoying the match while being seated beside former star football player David Beckham. See their pictures together below:

Coming back to Deepika and Ranveer, the duo returned to India earlier this week after celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary in Europe.

Here's what Ranveer Singh posted for his wife to celebrate his anniversary:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan.