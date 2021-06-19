The Internet Is Obsessed With Radhika Madan's Pool Workout Session. See Here

Radhika Madan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: radhikamadan)

Highlights Radhika Madan shared a new video on Instagram

She can be seen doing sit-ups

"Workout nahi miss karne ka," she wrote

Work out sessions can sometimes become a bit of a tedious task. There are days when you just cannot bring yourself to move a muscle or lift a dumbbell. And you want to spend the day lying on a bed. Well, if any of these situations apply to you, we relate. However, Radhika Madan will not. The actress shared an Instagram Reels of herself doing crunches in the most unexpected place. Any guesses? She was exercising in a pool. Did someone say workout goals? Radhika is seen dressed in an orange crop top and white shorts. The song Style Mein Rehne Ka from the 2001 movie Style is playing in the background.

Take a look at the video here -

The Angrezi Medium actress has been on quite a fitness journey lately. In an earlier post, Radhika showed off her toned body in a grey and black sports bra paired with burgundy bermuda shorts. The actress captioned the picture, “Killing it softly.” We can agree that she is truly nailing it with her rocking physique.

Like many of us in this lockdown, Radhika too made some fun Instagram Reels. The actress had shared a video of herself doing the popular Runaway by Aurora trend on Instagram. She captioned the video, “Love and strength to everyone.”

A while back, the stunning actress showed off her skills by sharing a video of herself playing a synthesizer. We cannot help but be in awe of the 26-year-old's multitude of talents. In the caption, she wrote, “Bas thoda show off karna tha. Ok, bye [Wanted to show off].”

Radhika Madan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the movie Pataakha co-starring Sanya Malhotra. The actress will be seen next in Ray starring Harashvarrdhan Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee. It will be released on Netflix on June 25, 2021.