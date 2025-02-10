Advertisement

Workout, Breathe, Repeat: The Three Stages Of Becoming Alia Bhatt

Alia is set to headline Alpha, a spy thriller alongside Sharvari

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Workout, Breathe, Repeat: The Three Stages Of Becoming Alia Bhatt
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt often shares glimpses of her workout routines with fans. This Sunday was no different. The actress shared a video of her intense gym session on Instagram.

In the clip, Alia is seen performing flying push-ups with a resistance band tied around her waist for support. Dressed in a blue gym top and black yoga pants, she had her hair tied up in a bun. Sharing the video, she captioned it, "The struggle is important."  

On the professional front, Alia is set to headline Alpha, a spy thriller alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film will be an addition to Yash Raj Films' expanding spy universe.  

She will also reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film, officially announced in January 2024, is slated for a Christmas 2025 release. 

The announcement post on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies Christmas 2025."

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Alia Bhatt, Alpha, Alia Bhatt Workout
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.