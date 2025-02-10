Workout, Breathe, Repeat: The Three Stages Of Becoming Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt often shares glimpses of her workout routines with fans. This Sunday was no different. The actress shared a video of her intense gym session on Instagram.

In the clip, Alia is seen performing flying push-ups with a resistance band tied around her waist for support. Dressed in a blue gym top and black yoga pants, she had her hair tied up in a bun. Sharing the video, she captioned it, "The struggle is important."

On the professional front, Alia is set to headline Alpha, a spy thriller alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film will be an addition to Yash Raj Films' expanding spy universe.

She will also reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film, officially announced in January 2024, is slated for a Christmas 2025 release.

The announcement post on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies Christmas 2025."