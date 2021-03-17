With Varun Dhawan Away Filming, Natasha Dalal Hangs Out With His Family

Natasha Dalal with Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Dhawan

Highlights Natasha Dalal went on a brunch date with Varun's family

She was spotted outside a Mumbai eatery with Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan

Varun and Natasha got married on February 24

Varun Dhawan's wife, designer Natasha Dalal, recently went on a brunch date with brother-in-law Rohit Dhawan and sister-in-law Jaanvi. For those who are wondering why Varun Dhawan was missing, here's the answer - the actor is currently out of Mumbai for the shooting schedule of upcoming movie Bhediya. After Natasha Dalal's official entry into the Bollywood family of the Dhawans, needless to say that she is now a new favourite of the paparazzi. And hence, it's not surprising that photos of Natasha Dalal exiting a Mumbai eatery on Tuesday are all over the Internet. In the absence of Varun, Natasha was accompanied by Jaanvi and Rohit Dhawan to the brunch date.

Natasha opted for the classic pink and denims combination for her brunch look, accessorizing simply with a tote bag and embellished footwear. She was escorted to the car by Jaanvi Dhawan. Here are some photos from Natasha Dalal's brunch date with Jaanvi and Rohit Dhawan:

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan had a strictly guarded wedding in Alibaug on February 24, which was attended by a handful of guests, including friends and family. Soon after the wedding, Varun dived back into work. He travelled to Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month for the Amar Kaushik-directed movie Bhediya. Varun Dhawan plays the role of a werewolf in the movie, which also stars Kriti Sanon. Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the line-up, which has an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are childhood sweethearts who went to school together. In an interview with Kareena Kapoor earlier, Varun said it was a love at first sight kind of a situation for him when he saw Natasha Dalal for the first time.