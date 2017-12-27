Will Smith's Son Jaden Smith Wants A Bollywood Film. Twitter Launches Hilarious Memes

So it's not just The Greatest Showman who wants to score a Bollywood movie. It's also 19-year-old actor and rapper Jaden Smith - Hollywood star Will Smith's younger son. On Wednesday, Twitterati woke up to Jaden Smith's tweet which reads: "I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie." Whether Bollywood has taken note of this or not but movie-buffs on Twitter sure have and have come up with a list of movies Jaden Smith could have possibly been cast in. This resulted in a sudden influx of hilarious memes on Jaden Smith's Twitter post and they will really make you crack up.
Starting from Baahubali and Dangal to Om Shanti Om and Ek Tha Tiger, Twitter has photoshopped Jaden Smith in the posters of films across genres. Save your epic laughter for the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... poster, redone with Jaden Smith and family, produced below.
Take a look at Jaden's tweet and Twitter's reaction:
I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 27, 2017
Say no more pic.twitter.com/w8mEcdPkhn— Bridget G. (@bgigglings) December 27, 2017
December 27, 2017
I gotchu fam pic.twitter.com/SJKQDJU2fv— hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) December 27, 2017
Say no more pic.twitter.com/6TD17HK4kV— Saba Hussain (@SabaHussain_) December 27, 2017
Well.... why so serious pic.twitter.com/EaMyj4z4aq— No one (@sanmistryious) December 27, 2017
December 27, 2017
I hope you do be in a Bollywood movie pic.twitter.com/UjU7ee7aa5— Swang Kardashian (@God6RaTenguJinn) December 27, 2017
Fans also encouraged Jaden Smith to give his thought some serious consideration: "I would love to see you in a Bollywood movie," read a tweet.
I would love love love to see you in a Bollywood movie— Sumaiya Najeeb (@SumiNajeeb) December 27, 2017
Could Jaden have drawn some inspiration from his father? Will Smith has a profound connection with Mumbai - the city of Bollywood - and fond memories with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. The Hollywood star was recently in Mumbai for the promotions of his new film Bright and recalled Akshay's mega party from last year. "Last year, Akshay had a party and it was the best food that I have ever in my life. It was a little bit of everything. My favourite is chicken tikka masala," IANS quoted him as saying. Sometime recently, Hugh Jackman had also made a similar confession: "I want to do a Bollywood film," he told NDTV.
Jaden Smith had a cameo in Will Smith's Men in Black II and famously co-starred with his father in The Pursuit Of Happyness. He's also featured in films like The Karate Kid and After Earth. Jaden Smith is also known for his music album Syre and he also has a couple of mixed tapes on his resume.