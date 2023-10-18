Will Smith's 'Official Statement' Is Not What You Think It Is. BRB, Still Laughing

Will Smith in a still from the video. (courtesy: willsmith)

Will Smith addressed the snowballing controversy surrounding him and Jada Pinkett Smith for the first time in his own way. The actor, who earlier shared an Instagram post captioned "Notifications off," has now shared a a new video, on Wednesday. The video is captioned, "OFFICIAL STATEMENT" but the video isn't exactly what it seems like on the first go. The video begins with Will Smith saying, "I got something for you. Here's the thing. My opinion of the..." And then the video transitions to random landscape shots. Will Smith's cryptic post came just days after actor Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016. Will Smith has not addressed Jada Pinkett Smith's statements yet. The closest he came to commenting on the separation remarks is through this reel.

The comments section of Will Smith's post looked something like this. "This is the only correct opinion! Needed you to weigh in with this opinion. It's on point," wrote a user. "LOL, that's out of this world," another user added. "Always good to zoom out and look at the big picture," added another one. Inputs from another user, "I'm going to use this next time somebody asks me about politics."

Earlier this week, Will Smith shared this post and he captioned it, "Notifications off." In the comments section, Jada dropped LOL emojis. Take a look at Will Smith's post here:

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith first met on the set of his sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994. However, they got married in 1997. The couple have two children together, Jaden and Willow. In her memoir, Jada also discussed the infamous Oscar slapgate involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. FYI, the Academy took disciplinary action against the King Richard star who slapped and swore at Oscar presenter Chris Rock for a joke he made at the expense of Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett. Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

Among other explosive statements, Jada Pinkett Smith also told People that Chris Rock had once asked her out when he thought she and Will Smith had separated. "I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce, and this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce," People quoted Jada as saying.