Why Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Were Once Kicked Out Of A New Zealand Cafe

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have settled down in London to avoid the limelight. In fact, Anushka Sharma gave birth to her son Akaay last year in London. The couple are often pictured taking a stroll and interacting with localites. Now, Indian women's cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues shared an intriguing anecdote claiming that the star couple were kicked out of a cafe in New Zealand.

During a conversation with Mashable India, Jemimah recalled that she had a chat with the couple for hours, which eventually led to them being kicked out of the cafe.

Jemimah shared that she and her teammate Smriti Mandhana wanted to meet Virat to seek his advice on batting.

First, they spoke to him about cricket, and later invited him to a cafe in the hotel where both the men's and women's teams were staying.

She said, "He actually told Smriti and me that 'you both have the power to change women's cricket, and I can see that happening.'"

The conversation began with cricket and later spiraled into different other things.

However, their chat went on for nearly four hours. "It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the cafe staff kicked us out," she said.

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr. Shriram Nene also spoke about the couple's move to London. On YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's show, he said, "We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can't enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had an intimate wedding in the picturesque Lake Como, Italy in 2017. They became parents to daughter Vamika in 2021. They welcomed their son in 2024.