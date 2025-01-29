Why Shahid Kapoor Was Scared Of Randeep Hooda Before They Became Friends

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Shahid will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde.

Recently during a social media live session, the actor spoke about how much he admired Randeep Hooda, who was Shahid's senior at National School of Drama (NSD).

Shahid revealed that back in those days, Randeep and he attended acting workshops conducted by Naseeruddin Shah, and initially Randeep used to intimidate the Deva actor.

However, the duo eventually became good friends and is now set to share the screen for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film, Arjun Ustara.

Shahid said, "Randeep Hooda is also there. How can I forget? He's my buddy from his NSD days when I also visited. I'm very excited. This is my first time working with Randeep. We have never worked together. Hum, logo ne actually bohot saari acting workshops Naseer uncle ke saath saath main ki thi. Voh mera bohot senior tha aur main bohot darta tha usse.(We did a lot of acting workshops together with Naseer uncle. He was very senior to me, and I used to be very scared of him.)

Arjun Ustara will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, and Triptii Dimri. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 5, 2025.

The film is an action thriller. The period underworld film is set against the backdrop of the post-independence era, the film will be shot on a massive set in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor's Deva is all set to release in theatres on January 31, 2025.

