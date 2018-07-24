Why Salman Khan And His Da-Bangg Tour Partner Maniesh Paul Are Trending

Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul pictured during Da-Bangg tour (Image courtesy: (Courtesy: manieshpaul)

Highlights Salman guides me wherever he feels I am going wrong: Maniesh Katrina, Jacqueline had also accompanied Salman for the Da-Bangg tour Salman had promoted Maniesh's debut film also

TV presenter-turned-actor Maniesh Paul, who recently accompanied Salman Khan to the US for the Da-Bangg tour, always looks up to the superstar for guidance. In an interview to mid-day, Maniesh said Salman is like family and also revealed how he made to it to the Da-Bangg tour with Salman. "Bhaijaan keeps guiding me wherever he feels I am going wrong or where he feels I can improve. I grab that advice. He is like family," Maniesh told mid-day. It was last year that Maniesh had got a call from Salman to be a part of the Da-Bangg tour but due to a fractured hand, he 'panicked.'

"I panicked when I got a call. I told them about my condition and they said don't worry this will happen next year. I was overjoyed and decided that if I have to go with Salman sir, I have to not only be as fit as him but also build my physique in such a way that I should be able to go on stage shirtless like him," Maniesh told mid-day.

Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour also had names like Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Prabhudeva and singer Guru Randhawa. They toured the US for a month and hosted shows in places such as Dallas, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Washington.

Here are some of the pictures from the tour.

Meanwhile, when Maniesh Paul made his debut in Bollywood, his film Tere Bin Laden 2, was also promoted by Salman on Bigg Boss. Salman also encouraged Maniesh to sing and supported him when his song Harjai had released. "He's the one who told me to turn into a singer, otherwise it wouldn't have happened," Maniesh told mid-day.