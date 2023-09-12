When Taimur Asked Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan, 'I'm Not Famous. Why Are They Clicking My Picture?'

Kareena (L), Taimur (R). (Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor)

Stars like Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan never hide their children's faces from the paparazzi. Moreover, Saif-Kareena's elder son Taimur (now 6 years old ) has always been one of the favourites of the shutterbugs. On the other hand, actors like Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma strictly protect their children from the glare of media. In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor revealed why she and Saif Ali Khan never hide their children from the paparazzi. Kareena also shared that one day Taimur asked a question to his parents about getting clicked when he was only four years old.

"He was quite smart because he knew that we were actors, as I had told him we were in the movies. And he just turned around and told me, 'But I am not famous. Why are they clicking my picture?'", Kareena shared with the publication. Kareena added that now Taimur is used to the attention. "But he knows that he's not famous and he doesn't like it," she said. Kareena told as parents she and Saif always think it's a better way of handling things than hiding them away.

Kareena said hiding the children away from media might affect their minds in a negative manner. "Otherwise, it would just somehow scar him in a way that maybe he would get shy or affected or I don't know, maybe say, 'I don't want to go out because like my parents are constantly shielding me or somebody is constantly doing this.' I want him to have as normal a life as possible. So if he's playing football, somebody is clicking him. I think he's just like now it's ok, but he's going on with his day and activity kind of thing," Kareena said.

Kareena said that she believes children should feel secure and the teaching starts at home. Kareena Kapoor added, "They have to feel a certain security. I think it just starts at home. You should give confidence to your child at whatever stage - eight, nine, ten, twenty, thirty. I think it's important. I have realised that confidence starts at home. It's like small little things that children do. If you smile and say, 'God, that's amazing', I think it kind of just makes them feel a little confident. So I can see that change when I do it [with my kids]. And of course, but when he goes wrong, you have to say that too."

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram feed is filled with Taimur's pictures. On Raksha Bandhan, Kareena shared some inside pictures from their fam jam moments. In one of the pictures, Sara Ali Khan can be seen putting tika on Taimur's forehead. Kareena simply wrote in the caption, "Family Ties."

On International Yoga Day, Kareena shared this picture featuring Saif, Taimur and Jeh. While little Jeh can be seen imitating his father, big brother Taimur is busy punching the bag. Kareena wrote in the caption, "IT All starts on the MAT...Heal Inspire Love. Happy International Yoga Day...Keep Moving..."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her web debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. She will share screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie will stream on Netflix on 21 September, which marks Kareena Kapoor's birthday as well.