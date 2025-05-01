Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Have This To Say About Their First Kiss

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are the It couple of Hollywood. The two started dating in 2023. And, a year and a half later, Benny proposed to Selena. Now, Selena Gomez has opened up about her first kiss with Benny Blanco.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, the couple said that she got rash after their first kiss.

Recalling the moment, Benny Blanco said that it was right after their second date. The two posed for a selfie and then came the kiss.

“Right after, I just looked at her and I said, ‘I gotta kiss this girl',” he said.

“I kissed her right away ... and right, right away her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face, and she was so nervous," Benny added.

Sharing her experience, Selena added, “Some kisses are for fun and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it's completely different. And I'd been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few shitty dates here and there, but never felt that way. And I was a little embarrassed.”

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco last year in December. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram and said, “Forever begins now."

In the first picture, we get a glimpse of the shiny diamond ring. Next, Selena flashes her infectious smile at the camera.

Replying to the post, Benny Blanco said, "Hey wait... that's my wife."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez, in the same interview, said that she would like to have her first dance with her father.

She said, “I am looking to have a special dance with my papa. He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle because, good for my mom, she decided to go to Vegas and was like, ‘Whooo' and she's still been with him [Brian Teefey] ever since she was 26.”

It is one of the most highly anticipated celeb weddings ever.