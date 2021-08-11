When Salman Khan Met 'Big Fan' Mirabai Chanu. See Viral Pic

Salman Khan with Mirabai Chanu. (courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu recently met Salman Khan and the Bollywood star shared a picture from their meeting on his Twitter profile on Wednesday night. Salman Khan congratulated the weightlifter for returning from the Tokyo Olympics with a silver medal. In his caption, Salman Khan wrote, "Happy for you silver medalist Mirabai Chanu." He added in his caption, "Lovely meeting with you ... Best wishes always." Reacting to Salman Khan's tweet, Mirabai Chanu wrote: "Thank you so much Salman Khan Sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me." Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win a medal at the Tokyo Games. She lifted 202kg (87kg+115kg) in total to take home the silver medal in the women's 49 kg category.

Thank you so much @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me. https://t.co/CjGEA5fCEU — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 11, 2021

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which opened to largely negative reviews from audience as well as film critics. The film, also starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, was Salman Khan's third project with Prabhu Deva after Wanted ( which released in 2009) and the 2019 film Dabangg 3. The actor will next be seen in Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Other than that, the actor will also star in Antim: The Final Truth, alongside his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan Sharma), the teaser of which was released earlier this year. The actor also produced the film Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi, which has been directed by Satish Kaushik. He will also be seen as the host of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 15, the OTT version of which airs on Voot and is hosted by Karan Johar.