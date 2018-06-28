When Rishi Kapoor 'Wanted To Gatecrash' Pran's Birthday Party. Here's The Story

Rishi Kapoor has shared this picture along with the tweet (Image courtesy: chintskap)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor recently shared an incident when he was once 'not invited' for late star Pran's birthday party and so, he 'wanted to gatecrash.' Sharing a million dollar picture of Pran with stars like Dilip Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Dharmendra and Dara Singh, which appears to be taken inside the party, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "How I resent not being here on Pran uncle's birthday. I was not called. I wanted to gatecrash then thought it must be with Pran uncle's friends. Royal China, Bandra was the venue." Rishi Kapoor co-starred with Pran in many films, including 1973's Bobby, which was the 65-year-old actor's first film as a lead star. Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz and Naseeb are some of their other films.



"All the legends together in a single frame" and "what a memorable picture" are some of the comments posted on Rishi Kapoor's tweet.



Here's the story and picture Rishi Kapoor tweeted.



How I resent not being here on Pran uncles birthday. I was not called. I wanted to gatecrash then thought it must be with Pran uncles friends. Royal China, Bandra was the venue pic.twitter.com/aw4vhoG5pp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 28, 2018



On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 102 Not Out, along with Amitabh Bachchan. It was a story about a father (Amitabh Bachchan) and son (Rishi Kapoor) and the unique relationship they shared. 102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, was based on a Gujarati play.



