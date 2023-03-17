The Night Managers, British And Desi: Tom Huddleston And Aditya Roy Kapur Were On Video Call

Aditya Roy Kapur shared this image. (courtesy: adityaroykapur)

Aditya Roy Kapur, who played the titular role in the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager, is on cloud nine today. Reason? The “OG” night manager, Tom Hiddleston or should we say, Jonathan Pine, had “some kind words to say” about the remake of the 2016 British series, created by David Farr. Tom and other members of the original series watched the Hindi adaptation in the UK on Thursday. After the screening, the Loki actor congratulated his Indian counterpart over a video call and made his day. Aditya, who played Shaan Sengupta in the series, has uploaded two pictures of himself talking to Tom Hiddleston over a video call and wrote: “The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye (what else do I need now).” The directors of recently released The Night Manager, Priyanka Ghose and Sandeep Modi, were also present at the UK screening of the show.

The Night Manager, which premiered a month ago on Disney+Hotstar, stars Anil Kapoor as an illegal arms dealer and Aditya Roy Kapur as a manager of a luxury hotel, roles played by Huge Laurie and Tom Hiddleston in the original series, respectively. The spy series revolves around a soldier-turned-hotelier, who is dragged into a nasty chaos led by an illegal arms dealer and his goons.

Director Sandeep Modi enjoyed the UK screening thoroughly and also met the creator and writer of the original series, David Farr. Like Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome couldn't attend the event. Sandeep posted some more scenes from the starry evening and wrote: “What a beautiful evening with the generous and charming man that is Tom Hiddlesrom (red heart icon). Our Shaan, Aditya, and Pine came face to face in London over video at the special screening by Simon Corn and team. And we were over the moon with the praise! Also in the pictures is the genius David Farr, whose work on the original me and Shridhar Raghavan (co-creator and co-writer) adore. Thank you from me, Priyanka Ghose, Rajesh Chadha (producer) and the whole team behind #TheNightManager (red heart icons). Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome and the rest of my cast and crew were so missed.”

That's not it, Sandeep Modi also shared a photo of himself and Priyanka Ghose with Tom Hiddleston. The British actor can be seen talking to Aditya Roy Kapur over a video call in the post. “Blurred memories of a great screening in London. When Shaan met Pine on video call (red heart icons),” read the caption.

All the posts by Aditya Roy Kapur and Sandeep Modi weren't “enough” for Priyanka Ghose to describe the magical evening. She also shared pictures from the screening.

The Night Manager also starred Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.