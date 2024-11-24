When Kartik Aaryan's Mother Wanted Luv Ranjan To Drop Him From <i>Pyaar Ka Punchnama</i>

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Oh, and, not to miss – the actor celebrated his 34th birthday on November 22. We all know that Pyaar Ka Punchnama was Kartik's debut film. His monologue in the Luv Rajan directorial has stayed in our hearts rent-free. Agree? But did you know Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari wanted Luv Ranjan to drop him from the film? Recently, Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari has shared the back story.

Speaking to Galatta India, Kartik's mother said, “He called me after his selection and was crying with happiness. He said, ‘Mummy, I lied to you, I came to Mumbai to get into movies.' I lost my temper. I was like, ‘I sent you to finish your degree and get settled in life, why would you get into movies? There is so much uncertainty. I started to cry. He was like, ‘Why are you crying?', I was like, ‘I am crying as to what did that director see in you?'”

Mala Tiwari added that she was worried about Kartik Aaryan's future and paid a visit to Luv Ranjan's office. She added, “I just asked him (Luv Ranjan) one question, ‘Son, out of all the people in the world, why would you choose my son? Let us keep this between us, and please remove my son from the movie.' But, he refused.” Kartik's mother let him pursue his dreams on one condition that he would finish his engineering degree and he kept his promise.

Mala Tiwari also revealed that Kartik Aaryan is a “darpok” person in real life. Recalling the time when Kartik used to live alone in Mumbai, she said, “He was so scared to live there alone that he called me and requested me to visit him in Mumbai and help him settle down. He was so scared of things that he refused to sleep in the bedroom and would request to sleep in the living room with me.”

Mala Tiwari added, “It was summers, and there was an old AC in that house. Once, when he switched it on, several baby bats came out of it and hovered around him and fell on the ground, Kartik was so scared that he ran out of the house and started to shout and yell, ‘Mom, please make them leave, I am horrified.'” She joked, “This is how your Rooh Baba was in real life.”