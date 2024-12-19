When Kareena Kapoor Got Pregnant During Covid, Saif Ali Khan Had The Most Saif Reaction

Kareena Kapoor, who was pregnant with second son Jeh during COVID-19 pandemic, revealed how Saif Ali Khan reacted to the news when she broke it for the first time in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. Kareena Kapoor was also shooting for Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chadha during that time and she apprehended how her pregnancy would affect the entire shooting.

Looking back, Kareena Kapoor said, "I got pregnant in Covid I was like, 'Oh my God, we're in the middle of this movie, and I have to call up Aamir and tell him that, it's COVID, and we're 50-60% into the movie, and I'm pregnant.' And Saif (Ali Khan) looked at me and he said, 'I think it's Aamir, and you should tell him."

"We're stuck in a, you know, in a situation that we don't know when, you know, this lockdown is going to open or what has happened.' And I mean, you don't even have to say it's a mistake. I mean, things happen. We've been at home for like a year and a half, and we've just, you know, no actors with work. And he was like, 'Don't be scared. Pick up the phone'."

Sharing Aamir Khan's reaction, Kareena said, "Because I was like, 'I don't know, you know, how he's going to take this because it's in the middle.' And I just called him up and I told him, 'If you want to replace me, you can. This is it. And I'm a mother, and I want to have my second child."

"So should I be saying sorry? I don't even know.' And he was like, 'I'm just so happy for you. And we're going to do this, and we're going to do this together, and I'm going to wait for you, and whatever it takes, we'll make this happen'."

Kareena Kapoor, along with Saif Ali Khan and family, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Raj Kapoor's birth centenary celebrations. Kareena's carousel post grabbed the Internet's attention for a reason. A picture shows PM Modi signing an autograph for Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor also shared a close-up shot making the names visibly clear. In other pictures, PM Modi can be seen interacting with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family.



