When Jacqueliene Fernandez Was Told To Get A Nose Job: 'Worst Piece Of Advice I Ever Got'

Jacqueliene Fernandez, who checked into the French Riviera for the prestigious film festival earlier this week, spoke to Brut on the sidelines of it and talked about the worst piece of advice that was given to her by an actor in the early days of her career. Talking to Brut, she said, "Very very early on in my career, I was at the gym, and I was explaining to this actor that I have to go for this course and I have to go for this class. And I am training in diction for this, and then I'm working out here, and he was like, ‘Listen, just focus on looking good, and you'll be fine.' And I actually think that it was one of the worst pieces of advice I ever got, being someone who was trying to make it in the industry.”

She further added, “I think a lot of people pile in mainly about your physical appearance. Like I was told many times to get a nose job. And it was crazy because I really came here loving my nose and not really ever thinking about doing anything ever to it. And so quite a few people earlier on actually told me that it should be, you know, ‘you should consider getting that done.' And it's mainly physical, and that's the sad thing.”

A day back, Jacqueliene Fernandez posted a set of pictures on her Instagram profile. Jacqueliene Fernandez can be seen posing on the streets of Cannes in a sheer white outfit. She captioned her post, "Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes."

The actress walked the red carpet at the premier of The Substance earlier this week. She picked a golden gown for the occasion. Take a look at the photos here:

Jacqueliene Fernandez is the star of films like Aladin, Housefull 2 and 3, Murder 2, Race 2, A Flying Jatt, Judwaa 2, Race 3, Drive, Mrs Serial Killer, Cirkus, Ram Setu, Bachchhan Paandey and Bhoot Police to name a few.