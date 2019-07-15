When Hrithik Roshan 'Looked After' Little Tiger On Sets Of Jackie Shroff's Film

Tiger and Hrithik with War director (courtesy itssiddharthanand)

As the teaser of War dropped on Monday, actor Jackie Shroff feels blessed that his son Tiger gets a chance to face-off with action superstar Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming action drama.

Jackie took to Twitter, where he shared an anecdote recalling the time when Super 30 star assisted on the set of his 1993 starrer King Uncle, which was directed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik's job was to look after little Tiger back then.

"I remember the moment when Hrithik was assisting in King Uncle and Tiger Shroff was a little kid, and how he used to look after my boy... Now facing one the most talented handsome lad who my boy adores. Blessed," wrote Jackie.

War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers. The film will let fans witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping stunt sequences as they try to outdo each other as action heroes.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

