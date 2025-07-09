When Guru Dutt Offered Wife Geeta Dutt's Jewellery To Clear Crew's Unpaid Dues After <i>Pyaasa</i> Flopped

In 1957, Guru Dutt released Pyaasa, a hauntingly lyrical tale of a struggling poet, followed by Kaagaz Ke Phool in 1959, a semi-autobiographical, visually stunning film about fame, love, and disillusionment. Though both are now hailed as masterpieces, they were commercial failures at the time. The response devastated Guru Dutt emotionally and financially, but never morally.

As we mark his 100th birth anniversary, filmmaker Uday Shankar Pani, who has made the documentary Guru Dutt - The Guru of Celluloid, shared a poignant story with NDTV. According to Uday Shankar Pani, after the box office debacle of Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool, a group of workers once gathered outside Guru Dutt's bungalow claiming they hadn't been paid.

Guru Dutt was dining when he heard the sloganeering at the protest. Without hesitation, he asked his wife, singer Geeta Dutt, to bring out all her gold jewellery. He put it in a bag and handed it to the leaders of the protest, saying, "This is my wife's jewellery. Please take it. And if more is owed, come to my office tomorrow. I'll make sure everyone is paid."

The workers, moved by the gesture, refused to take the jewellery. They returned the next day with a list, and Guru Dutt ensured all dues were cleared. "His production house never owed anyone a single rupee," said Uday Shankar Pani.

Today, Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool are studied in film schools across the world, admired for their poetic storytelling, innovative cinematography, and emotional depth, reminders of a visionary whose commitment to art and ethics was unwavering.

Also Read | The Making Of Pyaasa, The Guru Dutt Film That Changed Indian Cinema