When Dimple Kapadia's Plush Mumbai Home Was Recreated In London's Selfridges

A blast from the past (courtesy abujanisandeepkhosla)

Highlights Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Instagrammed a throwback pic It's from a Selfridges' exhibition in 2003 Big B, Jaya Bachchan feature in the pic

Who needs Thursday for a throwback treat? We don't. Especially when we are following up with designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's milestone posts to celebrate 33 years of their label. On Saturday, the designers made us time travel, all the way to 2003, and landed us in the midst of an ongoing exhibition at London's largest departmental store Selfridges. A portion of Dimple Kapadia's home in Mumbai (also designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla) was recreated by the designers in London for a month-long Bollywood themed exhibition in Selfridges, a glimpse of which is now available on the designer duo's Instagram in the form of a throwback photo. Spotted in the epic click are Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Dimple Kapadia along with the designers.

"Seen above are Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan along with Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Abu Sandeep posing at Selfridge's version of Dimple's home. The regal bed they're sitting on is carved in wood and spectacularly plated in silver. A Zardozi backdrop completes the luxurious bedchamber decor," read an excerpt from the post.

"Londoners were presented with the staggering opportunity of viewing Dimple Kapadia's Mumbai based designer home at Selfridges - a top departmental store in the city. Abu Sandeep recreated an entire floor of her house for the store's month-long, Bollywood inspired festival," the post added.

Madhuri Dixit and Dimple Kapadia also seprately featured in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Instagram with these memories.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who joined the fashion industry in 1986, have been celebrating 33 years of success with priceless anecdotes and memories from their treasure trove. In their previous posts, they wrote about styling Shweta Bachchan Nanda for her wedding and when Judi Dench wore an Abu-Sandeep ensemble to the Oscars in 1999.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.