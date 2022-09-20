When Anusha Dandekar Officiated Her Friends' Wedding In Sydney

Anusha Dandekar with her friends.(courtesy: vjanusha)

VJ-actor Anusha Dandekar shared throwback pictures from her friends Joel Peisley and Sean Byrnes' wedding that she officiated in Sydney earlier this year. Anusha, sharing pictures from the wedding, wrote in her caption: "Clearly love, love and was so very happy to celebrate these two angels... They gave me the absolute honour and asked me to officiate their wedding ceremony! Yes I cried! So basically I fake married them till they signed legit legal papers! Major." In the comments section of Anusha's post, her sister Shibani Dandekar wrote: "Best day ever."

This is what Anusha Dandekar posted:

At the same wedding, Shibani Dandekar was the best woman. Shibani captioned the post: "Here's to the most beautiful couple I know, to you and your love and the lifetime of memories you will create together. May your dance of life be filled with love, fun friendship and many many buckets of KFC love you both so much Joel Peisley and Sean Byrnes."

This is the post that Shibani shared earlier this year.

Anusha Dandekar stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV show MTV Dance Crew. Anusha has hosted popular shows like Teen Diva, India's Next Top Model, Rock On, Love School, among others. She was last seen as a host and mentor in the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year 2, which featured Malaika Arora, Milind Soman. She has also been a part of films like Delhi Belly, Viruddh , Mumbai Matinee and Anthony Kaun Hai, to name a few.