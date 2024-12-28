When Amitabh Bachchan Was Denied Entry At His Own Event In The US

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a humbling yet humorous incident from his life, when he recalled a time when he was denied entry to an event, despite being the star performer of the same event.

Recently, on his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, singers Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan graced the hotseat. That is when Big B made this surprising revelation.

In the yet-to-be-aired episode, Amitabh recounted the funny story, while also sharing that he was poorly treated by a security.

"I am talking about the 80s when we first started doing stage shows. My journey began with a show in America, and it was such a hit that it created a lot of excitement among the audience," the actor started narrating.

"Later, when I was about to perform in Chicago, the organisers suggested that since the show had become so popular, I should not enter from the stage. Instead, they proposed that I walk through the audience, and they would set up a gate for me to enter from there," he continued.

"So, as I made my way to the gate for the performance, the police stopped us. They told me, 'You cannot go in.' I said, 'I'm the performer, I need to go in," Big B shared.

Not just him, even Shah Rukh Khan faced something similar, Big B recalled.

"Shah Rukh Khan also once shared a similar experience with me. During a show in Delhi, when his popularity was at its peak, the program was being held specifically for him. He was late to arrive, and as he tried to enter, the police stopped him," he shared.

"He told them, 'I'm Shah Rukh Khan!' The officer replied, 'You might be Shah Rukh Khan, but you can't go inside.' This kind of thing happens quite often," the Uunchai actor hilariously remarked.

This is the New Year's Eve episode of KBC 16 which will air on Tuesday on Sony Entertainment Television. Singers Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan graced the quiz show stage with their incredible talent and infectious energy.

