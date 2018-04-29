When A 7-Year-Old Girl Showed Priyanka Chopra How To Wear Mekhla Chador

Priyanka Chopra is fulfilling her state ambassador duties in Assam

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 29, 2018 15:57 IST
Priyanka Chopra photographed in Assam. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka Chopra is the ambassador of Assam state
  2. Priyanka is currently touring Assam
  3. She is scheduled to attend the royal wedding on May 19
Priyanka Chopra is currently touring Assam and fulfilling her state ambassador duties. On hre trip she met 7-year-old Radha, who showed Priyanka how to wrap the traditional 'mekhla chador' - the two piece Assamese saree that is worn like a skirt with the pallu wrapped separately around. Priyanka shared a picture of 'lil Radha' dressed in red and gold mekhla chador and wrote: "Lil Radha (7 yrs) with her big eyes and smile showed me how the 'Mekhela Sador', traditional Assamese Sari is worn! #AwesomeAssam #India." When in Assam, Priyanka visited a school where she joined a group of performers for the traditional Bihu.

Here's what Priyanka Chopra has been posting on social media:
 
 

 


Before arriving in Assam, Priyanka Chopra was promoting the third season of her show Quantico in UK. Priyanka plays the protagonist Alex Parrish in the show, which is currently airing its third season. Work-wise, apart from Quantico, Priyanka Chopra's attention will be soon divided by Bharat, her first Bollywood film after 2016's Jai Gangaajal. Bharat also stars Salman Khan and it is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Korean movie Ode To My Father.

Priyanka Chopra is also scheduled to attend the royal wedding on May 19. Priyanka is on former actress Meghan Markle's guest list - though she's not a bridesmaid of the former Suits star. Meghan Markle is getting married to Britain's Prince Harry.
 

