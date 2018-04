When A 7-Year-Old Girl Showed Priyanka Chopra How To Wear Mekhla Chador

Highlights Priyanka Chopra is the ambassador of Assam state Priyanka is currently touring Assam She is scheduled to attend the royal wedding on May 19

Priyanka Chopra is currently touring Assam and fulfilling her state ambassador duties. On hre trip she met 7-year-old Radha, who showed Priyanka how to wrap the traditional 'mekhla chador' - the two piece Assamesethat is worn like a skirt with thewrapped separately around. Priyanka shared a picture of 'lil Radha' dressed in red and gold mekhla chador and wrote: "Lil Radha (7 yrs) with her big eyes and smile showed me how the 'Mekhela Sador', traditional Assamese Sari is worn! #AwesomeAssam #India." When in Assam, Priyanka visited a school where she joined a group of performers for the traditional Bihu.Here's what Priyanka Chopra has been posting on social media: Before arriving in Assam, Priyanka Chopra was promoting the third season of her showin UK. Priyanka plays the protagonist Alex Parrish in the show, which is currently airing its third season. Work-wise, apart from, Priyanka Chopra's attention will be soon divided by Bharat, her first Bollywood film after 2016's Jai Gangaajal also stars Salman Khan and it is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Korean moviePriyanka Chopra is also scheduled to attend the royal wedding on May 19 . Priyanka is on former actress Meghan Markle's guest list - though she's not a bridesmaid of the formerstar. Meghan Markle is getting married to Britain's Prince Harry.