When A 7-Year-Old Girl Showed Priyanka Chopra How To Wear Mekhla Chador

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra is the ambassador of Assam state
- Priyanka is currently touring Assam
- She is scheduled to attend the royal wedding on May 19
Here's what Priyanka Chopra has been posting on social media:
Lil Radha (7 yrs) with her big eyes and smile showed me how the 'Mekhela Sador', traditional Assamese Sari is worn! #AwesomeAssam#Indiapic.twitter.com/dxaQcYftWV— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2018
The part I enjoy the most... joining in the fun! These young ladies put on an amazing performance for me and it was great to see their confidence and excitement towards life. This is in large part because they are in a school environment that keeps them safe. They are in charge of building their own futures...their own lives. Keeping a girl in school has so many positives, especially seeing them happy and thriving. A great start to my trip to #AwesomeAssam
Priyanka Chopra is also scheduled to attend the royal wedding on May 19. Priyanka is on former actress Meghan Markle's guest list - though she's not a bridesmaid of the former Suits star. Meghan Markle is getting married to Britain's Prince Harry.