'WhatsApp Theek Karo Please': The Obvious Made Kartik Aaryan Tweet This

So Kartik Aaryan was in a chatty mood on Twitter on Monday night and decided to interact with fans on Twitter. What prompted Kartik to do so - the usual (read disruption in the services of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram). Just like everyone, the actor too complained about the outage of services of the messaging platform WhatsApp. When casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra asked Kartik Aaryan during the Twitter session: "Tell me what's up?," Kartik Aaryan gave an ROFL yet relatable reply and wrote: "Sir WhatsApp theek karo plz ( Sir please get WhatsApp fixed)." We feel you Kartik.

During the session, Kartik Aaryan was also asked by a fan on Twitter: "You are at Usain Bolt speed to complete your movies. What's the secret of your energy." Kartik's reply (or should we say inspiration) was "Akshay Sir." Referring to actor Akshay Kumar, who has quite a bit of a reputation for filming multiple projects in a year.

Kartik Aaryan stepped into Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan.

The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. He also signed the second installment of the 2008 film Dostana, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani. However, the makers of the film, citing professional reasons, announced a few months ago that the cast will be revised. The revised cast has not been announced as of now. The actor announced his new project Dhamaka on his 30th birthday. The film will release on Netflix.