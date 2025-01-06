What We Know About Abhishek Banerjee's Comeback In Maddock's Horror-Comedy Universe

Maddock Films made a huge announcement at the beginning of 2025, with their grand slate of films in the horror-comedy universe.

While sequels like Stree 3 and Bhediya 2, are all set to make a comeback, there's a horde of new titles to join the list too.

Abhishek Banerjee has played a pivotal role in this massive cinematic world created by the production house, in the said genre. He's been a part of Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. His character Jana, in all the three films, is extremely loved.

Spotting his continued association with this universe, fans are eager to know how his character is going to expand across the franchise, thus increasing the expectations of his involvement in the upcoming films.

Commenting on the same, the actor shared, "In Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, the audience have seen and loved Jana. As for the other projects, well let's just say Jana Bhooton (ghosts) aur Daanavo (demons) ka favourite hai toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai. But yes not just as an actor as someone who loves this genre, this is a great start to 2025."

Maddock's new set of releases in this genre is touted to be a trailblazer, and Jana, being a fan-favourite character is believed to come back with more comedy and thrills.

The new titles announced are Thama, Shakti Shalini, Chamunda, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosra Mahayudh.

Banerjee had three releases in 2024 — Mr and Mrs Mahi, Stree 2, and Vedaa. Official confirmation of his upcoming releases are yet to be announced as fans eagerly wait for it.