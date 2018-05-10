What Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya's Mornings Look Like With Dad Kunal Kemmu

While social media was busy with all the fun things from Sonam Kapoor's wedding functions, something adorable happened on Instagram, courtesy Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's seven-month-old daughter Inaaya. Kunal is a strong believer in the saying "information is power" and hence, roped in baby Inaaya for his newspaper reading session. In the photo Instagrammed by Kunal, Inaaya can be seen sitting on Kunal's lap while he reads the morning paper. The little one, on her part, also figured out a way to keep herself amused - Inaaya adorably played with the front page while she was photographed. Inaaya was born in September last year and celebrated her half-birthday in March.
Highlights
- Kunal Instagrammed a photo with baby Inaaya
- "Because information is power," he captioned it
- Inaaya was born in September last year
"Because information is power," write Kunal Kemmu:
Inaaya's parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu hosted a mini birthday party for her when she turned six-month-old. "The celebrations may have been on a low scale but the party was complete with festoons and a delicious looking cake. It may not be your full birthday but any reason to celebrate you is a good one #halfbirthday," Soha had Instagrammed.
CommentsHere's a look at baby Inaaya from when she was just three-months-old:
Baby Inaaya is just nine months younger to cousin Taimur and is often spotted hanging out with her baby brother on play dates. Inaaya and Taimur, along with the two set of parents - Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan respectively, are also often photographed catching up for fam-jams at Soha's Mumbai home. Inaaya was born in September last year while Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in December 2016.