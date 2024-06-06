What Sharmin Segal Said About Heeramandi Co-Star Aditi Rao Hydari

Sharmin Segal shared this image. (courtesy: sharminsegal)

Sharmin Segal, who was recently seen as aspiring poetess Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi, called Aditi Rao Hydari the most "caring" of the co-stars on the show. For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of Bibbojaan, Alamzeb's elder sister in the show. In the interview, when Sharmin was asked who was the most caring one on set, she named Aditi Rao Hydari. “I learnt how to be kind. She is very kind. She is very sweet. She is also very motherly… towards me. Very sweet. How to be graceful also because Aditi is also very graceful.”

In the same interview, Sharmin she is open to "constructive criticism." “I've been working on my mental health for a very long time in my life now. It is just not throughout my acting life. It is something when you start understanding yourself better, it becomes a lot easier to realize that you live in a very vast world where people with a lot of opinions.”

In an earlier interview before the release of Heeramandi, Sharmin had called Aditi just like a "school girl," who is punctual, adheres to every single note that is given to her, and so everyone, compared to her is late.

Besides Sharmin Segal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan. The series released in May this year and the second part of the show was announced this month.