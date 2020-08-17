What Shabana Azmi's Father Kaifi Azmi Said When She Told Him She Wanted To Be An Actor

Shabana Azmi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: azmishabana18)

Highlights Shabana Azmi is the daughter of late poet Kaifi Azmi

She made her film debut with the 1974 movie Ankur

She won her first National Award for her performance in Ankur

Actress Shabana Azmi, on Sunday, took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback photo featuring herself and her father, renowned poet and writer Kaifi Azmi. In her post, Shabana Azmi, 69, revealed that her father supported her decision when she told him she wants to be an actor. Sharing "one of the many life lessons" that Kaifi Azmi taught her, the actress wrote: "#BaapBetiJodi...When I asked my father Kaifi Azmi if he would support my decision to become an actor, he said, 'I will support you in whatever you choose to do. If you want to become a shoemaker (a mochi) I will support you provided you tell yourself that you will try to become the best mochi in the business.' It was one of life's many lessons he taught me." Kaifi Azmi died in 2002.

Reacting to Shabana Azmi's post, Farhan Akhtar commented: "What a lovely picture" while Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji. Actresses Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta and Aditi Rao Hydari also called the picture "beautiful" in the comments section.

Screenshot of Farhan, Neena, Zoya, Divya and Aditi's comments on Shabana Azmi's post.

Shabana Azmi, who has won five National Awards, has worked in over 100 films. The actress, who is also a renowned theatre artiste, made her film debut with the 1974 movie Ankur, for which she won her first National Award for the Best Actress. She has featured in critically-acclaimed films like Arth, Bhavna, Neerja, Khandar, Masoom, Paar, Tehzeeb, Godmother, Fire and Sati among many others. She has also been honoured with the Padma Shri and Rajiv Gandhi Award.

Shabana Azmi will next be seen in Faraz Ansari's Sheer Qorma, co-starring Divya Dutta.