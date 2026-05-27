What Off Campus Star Ella Bright Said About “People’s Concern” About Her Age Gap With Co-Star Belmont Cameli

Off Campus sensation Ella Bright has finally opened up about her steamy on-screen scenes with co-star Belmont Cameli, who is nearly 10 years older than her. Defending their age gap, the 19-year-old star made it clear that she and Cameli could not be more professional.

During her appearance on the May 26 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Ella Bright told host Amanda Hirsch that she was 18 years old at the time of filming Off Campus. Addressing critics' concerns about her nearly 10-year age gap with Cameli, Bright shared that she was well aware of the requirements and the show.

Ella Bright Defends 10-Year Age Gap With Belmont Cameli

Opening up about their age gap, Bright shared, “It's very funny when they … I came into this job and during the chemistry reads with more than enough information and knowledge and understanding of what this role required and the show. And I just fell in love with Hannah and these scripts immediately. There was never a question that I wouldn't want to do this.”

She continued, “I get people's concern, but also not once did I feel, one, left out from being younger than everybody. We're all such a family, and everyone was just more than perfect, and I couldn't be more comfortable on this set with these people.” She added, “So it is funny when they say that I'm like I'm good.”

Talking about the nudity on the series, Bright shared that while her scenes show partial nudity, co-star Mika Abdalla knew before filming began that her role as Allie would require full nudity, as Allie has “this amazing confidence about her, and she is so free with her body, and sex is just such an important part of her life.” She continued, “That was always from the beginning; the idea of all of Hannah's auditioning knew it was just going to be partial, and for Allie, it was going to be full, so everyone had a full understanding of what we were going into. So, I don't get it.”

Previously, during an interview with PEOPLE, Bright opened up about her relationship with Cameli and shared, “We have so much fun together. He's the greatest. We met at the chemistry reads, we got each other's numbers, and we've just been friends ever since.” She added, “I mean, when you spend that much time with someone on set – we'd have like 15, 16-hour days – you have to be just the best of friends. "I really look up to him a lot.”

About Off Campus

Based on the best-selling books by Elle Kennedy, Off Campus tells the story of an elite college ice hockey team as they navigate love, relationships, and friendships. In this series Bright plays the role of Hannah, a music student who devises a fake dating scheme with hockey star Garrett to catch the attention of her crush only to develop feelings for one another. Off Campus is currently streaming on Prime Video.