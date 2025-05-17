What Made Mother-To-Be Kiara Advani's Met Gala Debut This Year 'Extra Magical'

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kiara Advani made her Met Gala 2025 debut while showcasing her baby bump. She expressed gratitude for the support from fans on social media. Kiara's outfit conveyed a special message about individuality and empowerment.

Kiara Advani added yet another feather to her glorious cap as she debuted at fashion's biggest event, the Met Gala 2025, flaunting her baby bump. The mother-to-be walked the red carpet with grace and elegance, with her conceptualised outfit delivering a special message.

Last evening, Kiara shared a beautiful video of her Met Gala moment, as she mentioned that 'she's still soaking it in.'

The caption read, "Still soaking it all in. Grateful for all the love, kindness and celebration. Thank you for showing up for my Met Gala debut in such a big way, making my special moment extra magical. Your messages, cheers and love mean the world."

Fans showered love on that Shershaah actress and her Met Gala look in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "Gorgeous momyyy Kiara & cutuuu little Malhotra's iconic Met Gala debut ...!! (sin)." Another internet user added, "Kiara, your beauty is the kind that doesn't just light up the screen - it lingers in the heart. And your acting? It feels so effortless, like you're not playing a character but revealing a piece of yourself."

Another comment read, "There's something really magnetic in your photos."

Earlier, speaking about her Met Gala outfit, Kiara had shared a post on Instagram that read, "We built our vision of "Bravehearts" on the spirit of the Black Dandy - they who challenge norms and reshape culture, with a spirit of grace and strength, and the drive for self-expression and recognition. They who dare to be different, who celebrate individuality, and who use fashion as a tool for empowerment and social commentary."

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. Her next project would be War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.