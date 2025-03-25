What Jaya Bachchan Told Rekha About Amitabh Bachchan After Inviting Her For Lunch

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha's love triangle is one of Bollywood's most talked about controversies. The film Silsila is said to be inspired by their real-life conundrum.

Veteran author and film historian Hanif Zaveri shared on the Meri Saheli podcast, "Yash Chopra attempted to portray that love dynamic on screen, but in reality, Jaya Bachchan never wanted to work in Silsila. She deeply disliked Rekha."

Zaveri spoke at length about how Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan had fallen in love. Rekha coming into his life and eventually parting ways.

When things between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha started heating up, it was Jaya Bachchan who took over charge. According to Hanif Zaveri, Jaya Bachchan had invited Rekha for lunch, and firmly established that Amitabh Bachchan will always be hers.

Hanif Zaferi shared, "She fed her well, chatted a lot, and when it was time to part ways, Jaya looked at Rekha and said, 'Amitabh is mine. He was mine and will always be mine.'"

This led to Rekha taking a step back.

As for Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's love story, the two fell in love on the sets of Do Anjaane. But it was during Amitabh Bachchan's serious accident on the sets of Coolie in 1982, that Jaya Bachchan's care and devotion towards him, won him over.

As for Silsila, it is often linked to the real-life story of the trio, Jaya Bachchan was against being a part of the film. But her rakhi brother Sanjeev Kumar had convinced her, on the pretext that Jaya Bachchan would be present on the set every day, irrespective of whether she had scenes to shoot that day or not.