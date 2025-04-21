What Happened When Fan Asked Rekha For An Autograph, Reveals Shabana Azmi

Film veterans Rekha and Shabana Azmi share decades-old friendship. On many occasions, Shabana Azmi has fondly recalled anecdotes featuring Rekha. In one of her recent interactions with Filmfare, Shabana Azmi opened up about an incident when they were together on a flight.

Shabana Azmi and Rekha were on a flight when a fan asked Rekha for an autograph.

"I have so many incidents with Rekha. I remember one thing so clearly. Then I realised, 'Oh, this is the public persona!' So, she and I were in a plane chatting away, [imitates laughing sounds] and then, somebody said, 'Ma'am, ma'am, can you give me an autograph?'" Shabana Azmi recalled.

Shabana added, "And from here, her face changed into this distant star. Then she said, 'I am talking, can you wait a bit?' I was like, 'Oh my God! Look at this transformation.' In that one moment, I was like, 'Arre aisa behave karna chahiye star ko (this is how a star should behave)!' But she has always been very warm and very loving."

Rekha and Shabana Azmi worked together in films like Ek Hi Bhool, Ram Tere Kitne Naam.

Shabana Azmi was last seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel. The series explores the lives of five middle-class women who start a dabba service but find themselves embroiled in a drug cartel. It also stars Shalini Pandey and Jyotika in pivotal roles.

Rekha was last seen in the 2014 film Super Nani, in which she played the titular role of Bharti Bhatia.