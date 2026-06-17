Andrew Rannells Shares Details Of Secret Romance With Anderson Cooper From 20 Years Ago

Andrew Rannells is looking back on a relationship not many knew about. The actor, known for playing Elijah Krantz on the HBO series Girls, revealed that he shared a romantic relationship with journalist Anderson Cooper more than 20 years ago. He also revealed that this relationship inspired a plotline on Girls, in which his character entered a relationship with an older, successful TV news anchor, portrayed by Corey Stoll.

During his appearance on the recent episode of the Daily Beast's Obsessed: The Podcast, Rannells said, "I told (director and lead actor) Lena Dunham and (executive producer and co-showrunner) Jenni Konner a story about when I was 25 that I had dated Anderson Cooper, and I told them about the experience and what that was like."

He added that Dunham and Konner found the story entertaining and it seems to have become the basis for a key plotline for his character in season 5 of Girls. During this season, Rannells' character started dating well-known news anchor Dil Harcourt.

The relationship ended because Elijah was uneasy about Dil's other connections, while Dil wanted to settle down with "someone less aimless."

In 2016, when season five was airing, Corey Stoll was asked if Anderson Cooper inspired the role. To which he told Queerty, "I don't know. I was playing Dill Harcourt. I did not base this character on anybody."

Cooper, on the other hand, told The NY Post that he saw the character as closer to Bill O'Reilly. “I just met Lena Dunham at Sundance and she didn't mention anything to me, but I'd be flattered. “I'm a friend of Andrew's. I should ask him," he added.

After their brief relationship in the 2000s, Andrew Rannells and Anderson Cooper went on to date other people. Rannells has been with Tuc Watkins since 2019, while Cooper dated Benjamin Maisani from 2014 to 2019. Following their breakup, they chose to co-parent sons Wyatt, 6, and Sebastian, 4.