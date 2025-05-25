Kamala Harris Cursed Out CNN's Anderson Cooper After Biden Debate Grilling: Book

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kamala Harris reportedly used an expletive about CNN's Anderson Cooper. Harris expressed frustration over Cooper's questioning of Biden's health. The interview followed concerns about Biden's debate performance.

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly used an expletive to describe CNN anchor Anderson Cooper after a tense interview following former President Joe Biden's widely criticised debate performance against Donald Trump in 2024, a new book claims.

In Original Sin, authored by CNN's Jake Tapper and political journalist Alex Thompson, Harris is quoted as calling Cooper a "mother******" in private conversations with colleagues after he questioned her about Biden's cognitive health during a CNN appearance.

"This mother****** doesn't treat me like the damn vice president of the United States," Harris reportedly said after the interview, according to the book. "I thought we were better than that."

The interview aired after Biden's debate performance sparked concern within the Democratic Party, with critics highlighting his halting delivery and visible confusion during the 90-minute exchange with Trump. Cooper had referenced growing panic among Democrats and asked whether Biden should consider stepping aside.

Harris defended the president, saying he had a "slow start" but finished "strong," and emphasised his three-and-a-half years of work in office over a single debate. However, the book notes she was visibly angry after the interview and took Cooper's questions personally.

Original Sin, released on May 20, also offers an inside look at Biden's debate preparation, describing how the then-82-year-old president struggled during mock sessions, sometimes napping through key prep days and often requiring cough drops due to a raspy voice. His advisers, the book says, noticed his delivery was inconsistent and his answers were difficult to follow.

The authors claim White House aides made efforts to limit Biden's public appearances and control his messaging, sometimes shortening planned video remarks and using edited footage to avoid noticeable mistakes.

Biden later attributed his debate performance to a cold. He eventually withdrew from the 2024 race, making him the first sitting US president in more than 50 years to do so. In a recent development, Biden revealed that he has been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer that has metastasised to his bones.