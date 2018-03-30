What Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Did On His First Day In India. Pics Here Christopher Nolan arrived in India on Friday as part of his three-day Mumbai visit

80 Shares EMAIL PRINT Christopher Nolan in Mumbai (Image courtesy Santosh Nagwekar) New Delhi: Highlights Christopher Nolan visited Dr Bhau Daji Museum in Mumbai Christopher Nolan was part of a talk held at the museum plaza Christopher Nolan is one a three-day India visit

Christopher Nolan in Mumbai (Image courtesy Santosh Nagwekar) Christopher Nolan in Mumbai (Image courtesy Santosh Nagwekar) Christopher Nolan in Mumbai (Image courtesy Santosh Nagwekar)



Ahead of Mr Nolan's arrival in India, this is what Mr Dungarpur had told IANS: "Nolan is coming to India to talk about the advent of celluloid and shooting films in celluloid, something that he prefers. He is also going to talk about how the celluloid medium can co-exist with the digital mode. Nolan and Tacita Dean are coming to support the cause of celluloid film. With their visit, along with the participation of some of the who's who of our Indian film industry, hopefully, the talk and encouragement of shooting and projecting film in celluloid will start."

Delighted to welcome #TacitaDean, #ChristopherNolan & @shividungarpur to the Museum for a talk this evening on how #celluloid#film can be presented in spaces like #museums. #Mumbaipic.twitter.com/OwD5lMpdFy — Bhau Daji Lad Museum (@BDLMuseum) March 30, 2018



As part of the three day event, titled 'Reframing The Future of Film', public events and talk sessions will be hosted across Mumbai, reported IANS. Christopher Nolan and Tacita Dean are also expected to have a round table conference with the likes of Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, Santosh Sivan and celebrities like Kamal Hassan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar, reported IANS.



, Amitabh Bachchan had announced about Christopher Nolan's upcoming visit to India. Big B wrote about how Mr Nolan's Dunkirk was shot on the traditional format and what can we expect from the director during his visit: "Many in the world of direction and production are finding values in the product done on film to be the more liked subject. So, like Dunkirk the film by that renowned Christopher Nolan uses only film for his pictures - Dunkirk was not digital it was film - and in a month or so the man himself Mr Nolan is coming to India to inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters."



Christopher Nolan is best known for having helmed the new Batman series of films, which began with 2005's Batman Begins and continued with The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk, which won three Oscars for excellence in sound and film editing this year. Christopher Nolan's last film Dunkirk had as many as eight nominations at the Oscars.



(With IANS inputs)



Celebrated Hollywood director Christopher Nolan arrived in India on Friday as part of his three-day Mumbai visit. The filmmaker has been invited to India by the Film Heritage Foundation, which is headed by film archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. Christopher Nolan has been invited to offer his views on the importance of celluloid in a digital era and to encourage the introduction of advanced methods of film preservation, reported news agency IANS. On Friday, Christopher Nolan, who is in India with his wife Emma Thomas and children, kicked-off his Mumbai tour with a talk at the plaza of Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai. The talk session, which stressed on better archival methods and the importance of shooting films on celluloid, was presided over by visual artist Tacita Dean.Ahead of Mr Nolan's arrival in India, this is what Mr Dungarpur had told IANS: "Nolan is coming to India to talk about the advent of celluloid and shooting films in celluloid, something that he prefers. He is also going to talk about how the celluloid medium can co-exist with the digital mode. Nolan and Tacita Dean are coming to support the cause of celluloid film. With their visit, along with the participation of some of the who's who of our Indian film industry, hopefully, the talk and encouragement of shooting and projecting film in celluloid will start."As part of the three day event, titled 'Reframing The Future of Film', public events and talk sessions will be hosted across Mumbai, reported IANS. Christopher Nolan and Tacita Dean are also expected to have a round table conference with the likes of Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, Santosh Sivan and celebrities like Kamal Hassan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar, reported IANS. In a blog post in January , Amitabh Bachchan had announced about Christopher Nolan's upcoming visit to India. Big B wrote about how Mr Nolan'swas shot on the traditional format and what can we expect from the director during his visit: "Many in the world of direction and production are finding values in the product done on film to be the more liked subject. So, like Dunkirk the film by that renowned Christopher Nolan uses only film for his pictures - Dunkirk was not digital it was film - and in a month or so the man himself Mr Nolan is coming to India to inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters." Christopher Nolan is best known for having helmed the newseries of films, which began with 2005'sand continued withandand, which won three Oscars for excellence in sound and film editing this year. Christopher Nolan's last filmhad as many as eight nominations at the Oscars.(With IANS inputs)