What Dharmendra Posted After Getting His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra recently received his Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, an additional dose of a vaccine given after the original shot. The 86-year-old actor shared a video of himself getting the vaccination along with the medical staff. The actor, along with the video, urged his fans to get themselves vaccinated. "Friends, humble request please take the booster dose," he wrote. He says in the video, "Booster le raha hun, booster. Dard bhi nahi hua kuchh. (I am taking the booster. did not hurt at all)."

Friends, humble request please take the booster dose. pic.twitter.com/ES0vcJtQww — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 12, 2022

Last year the actor shared a video from his vaccination session ​and he accompanied his video along with a tweet that read, "Tweet karte karte... Josh aa gaya ... Aur main nikal gaya vaccination lene... It's definitely not a show off... but to inspire you all." The veteran actor signed off his tweet with these words: "Friends, please take care."

Tweet karte karte.... josh aa gaya ...aur main nikal gaya....vaccination lene .... it's definitely not a show off...but to inspire you all..... Friends, please take care pic.twitter.com/gp4lQAZr1l — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 19, 2021

Dharmendra, one of Bollywood's most revered actor has starred in hits like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Kaajal, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Bhagawat and Charas. He was last seen in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, co-starring his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.​

The actor's next project is Apne 2 - the second installment of the 2007 film Apne. Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, who featured in the first installment will also star in the second part. Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol will also feature in the film. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.