On Father Surinder Kapoor's Birth Anniversary, Anil Kapoor Shares Throwbacks With Dilip Kumar

Anil Kapoor marked his dad Surinder Kapoor's birth anniversary in the most special way on social media. Surinder Kapoor was a renowned producer. Recalling how much his father was loved and respected by the members of the film fraternity, Anil Kapoor posted two throwback photos. They feature Surinder Kapoor with late actor Dilip Kumar from an event. The filmmaker was, back then, an “assistant” on the legendary star's 1960 classic Mughal-e-Azam. “When the great Dilip Kumar looks with so much warmth and love in his eyes for my father… who was just an assistant in Mughal-e-Azam, shows how much my dad was loved and respected as a human being,” wrote Anil Kapoor in the caption.

Anil Kapoor added that even today, his “immediate family” members and all those who had the opportunity to know and work with Surinder Kapoor still sing praises of him. His full caption read, “Till today, everyone from the immediate family and all his colleagues and members of the film fraternity misses him and always have good things to talk about him which pumps my heart with pride... Happy birthday, papa … Love you.” The actor added several red heart icons to his note for his father.

See Anil Kapoor's special post on his dad's birth anniversary here:





The actor treated his fans to another rare throwback picture of Surinder Kapoor on his Instagram Stories. Anil Kapoor shared a blast from the past, featuring the late producer with Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor posing for a group photo at a wedding in Peshawar in 1940.

Screenshot of Anil Kapoor's Instagram story.

Apart from Anil Kapoor, his elder brother Boney Kapoor also marked their father's birth anniversary with a heartfelt post. He shared a photo of Surinder Kapoor and captioned it, “Happy birthday Papa, you are 97 today.” Surinder Kapoor died in September 2011. Boney Kapoor's note received big love from brother Sanjay Kapoor and nephew Mohit Marwah.

Sanjay Kapoor also shared the same photograph of Surinder Kapoor sporting a black blazer on his Instagram Stories.

Screenshot of Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram story.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter. He also has Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal lined up. Sanjay Kapoor, on the other hand, has Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas in the lineup.