What Amitabh Bachchan Told Son Abhishek When He Wanted To Quit His Career

Abhishek Bachchan's new film Be Happy released on the streaming giant Amazon Prime today. Abhishek Bachchan is one such star kid who didn't get instant success. With a legendary father's shadow looming over his career, Abhishek Bachchan has proved his mettle over the years.

During a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Abhishek was asked about the time when he almost decided to quit his career. Abhishek replied, "I have been in such situations. At the start of my career, I was going through a very rocky time with my films. No matter what I was trying, I wasn't able to achieve whatever I wanted to achieve and match the standards that I had set for myself."

When he couldn't decide what he was supposed to do, Amitabh Bachchan shared his piece of wisdom with him.

"I remember going to my father one night and saying that I have made a mistake and no matter what I am trying, it is not working. Maybe, this is the way of the world telling me that this is not for you. He was amazing. He said, 'I am telling you as an actor and not your father, you have a long way to go, you are nowhere near the finished product but you are improving with every film. Just keep working and you will get there'. And, as I was walking out of the room, he said that I did not bring you up to be a quiter, so keep fighting. That meant a lot," he shared.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan gave his son a shout out on Be Happy release day.

Amitabh Bachchan shared on X, formerly called Twitter: "T 5316 - All the best Abhishek for BE HAPPY .. and ALSO as you land in Tashkent today for the Taskent Film Festival .. invited for your film "GHOOMAR" ..(sic)."

Take a look:

T 5316 - All the best Abhishek for BE HAPPY .. and ALSO as you land in Tashkent today for the Taskent Film Festival .. invited for your film "GHOOMAR" ..👏👏👏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 13, 2025

Talking about Be Happy, a dance drama, the film was helmed by Remo D'Souza.

The film also stars Nora Fatehi and Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. Be Happy is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv, and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara.