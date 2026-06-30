<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally

Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle witnessed an expected slowdown at the box office on Monday. After maintaining a strong hold over the first weekend, the film saw a major dip in collections on Day 4.

As per trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 8.5 crore net in India across 10,922 shows on its first Monday. The earnings represent a major 65.7 per cent drop from Sunday's net collection of Rs 24.75 crore.

Despite the drop in Monday's collections, the film's total India net earnings now stand at Rs 72.25 crore, pushing its India gross collection to Rs 86.53 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 3 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 19.95 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 106.48 crore in four days.

Welcome To The Jungle Day 4 Occupancy

On its first Monday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 20.9 per cent. While the morning shows had an occupancy rate of 11.85 per cent, the afternoon shows saw an increase to 20.46 per cent. The evening and night shows recorded occupancies of 22.69 per cent and 28.62 per cent, respectively.

Welcome To The Jungle Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 0 (1st Thursday): Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 15.25 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 20.00 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 24.75 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 8.50 crore

At present, Welcome To The Jungle is competing with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2. Welcome To The Jungle could face a tougher challenge when Alia Bhatt's much-awaited action entertainer Alpha hits theatres on July 3.

More About Welcome To The Jungle

The Akshay Kumar-led family entertainer marks the third instalment in the cult-classic Welcome film series. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff.